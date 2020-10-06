Southwest Wisconsin farmers were among the top beneficiaries in a state program to disburse federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program facilitated the distribution of $50 million of the state’s CARES Act funding to cover economic losses stemming from the pandemic, according to a press release.
Topping the list were farmers in Grant County, who received $3.1 million. Farmers received $1.3 million in Iowa County, $1.5 million in Lafayette County and $726,000 in Crawford County.
Dollars were awarded in two rounds to more than 15,000 farmers statewide. During the first, each successful applicant received a one-time payment of $3,500, while grants in the second round were awarded on a sliding scale in amounts less than $3,500.
Applicants must have earned at least $10,000 but not more than $5 million of gross farm income in 2020 to qualify.