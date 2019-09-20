EPWORTH, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a fire this morning in a structure on East Main Street that houses several buildings.

The fire was reported in the building that houses The Pizza Factory, Cox Optical and Epworth TV & Satellite.

Crews still were working inside the structure as of noon, and Farley firefighters also were responding to the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

