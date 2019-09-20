Structure fire at The Pizza Factory in Epworth. pic.twitter.com/eMhfOVbZlk— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) September 20, 2019
EPWORTH, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a fire this morning in a structure on East Main Street that houses several buildings.
The fire was reported in the building that houses The Pizza Factory, Cox Optical and Epworth TV & Satellite.
Crews still were working inside the structure as of noon, and Farley firefighters also were responding to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information is available.