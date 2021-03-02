PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the most part, the Platteville Common Council’s transition last spring to meeting virtually using Zoom proceeded uneventfully.
The videoconferencing app, which has become the emblem of socially distant communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, came with the usual hiccups for the unacquainted, but staff and officials developed new protocols for conducting the council’s biweekly proceedings, formerly held in City Hall.
The council got its first taste of “Zoombombing” during a June meeting when a tween, masked behind a helmet from the 1980s comic franchise “Transformers,” interrupted the discussion by performing burpees and grunting gleefully.
Compared to reports across the country of online hijackings that included displays of pornography, hate images and threatening language, this experience was innocuous.
But at a council meeting earlier this month, the executive director of Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp., Ela Kakde, became a target when she was called racist and sexist epithets through the platform’s chat feature.
The infiltrator threatened Kakde with sexual violence in a graphic comment that all meeting attendees could see. Then, a violent image briefly flashed across the interface through the app’s screen share feature before staff booted the hijacker from the meeting.
“This is how hijackers go after marginalized populations,” said Kakde, who is Indian American. “All they have to see is what kind of control they can access.”
While virtual meeting platforms have generated increased use during the pandemic, Zoom has emerged as one of the most popular and, at the same time, drawn heightened scrutiny for unwanted intrusions.
The Platteville Common Council is just one of several targets in the tri-state area. Dubuque County boards, the Platteville School Board and University of Wisconsin- Platteville also have had meetings disrupted.
“We have been deeply upset to hear about these types of incidents, and Zoom strongly condemns such behavior,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We encourage users to report any incidents of this kind to Zoom and law enforcement authorities so the appropriate action can be taken against offenders.”
The incident in Platteville highlights a dilemma that municipalities face as they comply with open-meeting statutes while attempting to maintain a safe space for attendees.
“You want to be as open and transparent as possible, but you also want to make sure you’re still conducting your meetings with integrity,” Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
CITY RESPONSE
Following the incident, Kakde filed a report with the Platteville Police Department. Chief Doug McKinley said the case remains under investigation but declined to provide details.
During the course of their review, law enforcement agencies can request that Zoom preserve user data and present a subpoena or search warrant to compel the release of information.
But resolving such crimes poses a challenge, as raiders generally use aliases and take steps to obscure their identities.
Entities have found greater success in preventing Zoombombing before it occurs.
“We put out a pretty good PR campaign about ways that people can secure their meetings,” said Nathan Manwiller, with UW-P information technology services. “We set some presets with our users so that their meetings are, by default, more secure.”
The City of Platteville has disabled Zoom’s chat feature and restricted users’ ability to screen share.
Zoom links previously were attached to the agendas that staff posted to the city’s website. Now, people must contact the city clerk in advance of meetings to obtain it and must also provide their name, contact information and reason for attending. City staff verify that registrants have provided valid addresses.
Whether a registration requirement complies with open-meetings statute has not been tested in the Wisconsin court system, said attorney Philip Freeburg, with UW-Madison Division of Extension’s Local Government Center.
“The main thing about open meetings is to provide open access,” he said. “If you’re putting up barriers to that, I think you may be at some risk.”
BYSTANDERS
At the Platteville meeting, a council member halted the proceedings after the infiltrator posted the message concerning Kakde.
Gwen Bramlet-Hecker supports such acts, known as bystander intervention.
She serves as the Iowa program director at Riverview Center, a nonprofit organization that provides support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Bramlet-Hecker urges witnesses to a Zoombombing to stop the meeting, acknowledge what occurred and publicly state the incident will not be tolerated.
“Call it what it is,” she said. “Say it’s racist. Say it’s misogynistic. Acknowledge what it is so that everybody in that meeting hears it.”
Bramlet-Hecker observed that during the pandemic-related lockdowns, classrooms and workplaces relocated to the home, as did the accompanying power dynamics and risks. Experiences of harassment or grooming can occur in a space generally associated with safety, comfort and security.
Kakde said the hijacking has been a frustrating “education for everybody.”
“We don’t know where this person is from,” she said. “We want to have these open meetings, but this person has violated the social contract of how we interact.”