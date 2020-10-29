September convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
Lori L. May, 57; June 20.
Kaycee. M. Ploessl, 27; March 28.
Kevin M.J. Vaughn, 27; Dec. 23.
John R. Borley, 60; May 28.
Dylan L. Dunford, 30; June 12.
Rosland S. Dunn, 28; Aug. 26.
Rebecca A. Fossum, 22; Jan. 24.
Garrison H. Grubb, 30; May 18; second offense.
Cameron W. Jones, 27; Feb. 20.
Kyawn R. Lewis, 45; Dec. 6; third offense.
Norman T. Mayberry, 57; May 10; second offense.
Tyrone E. Miller, 42; Aug. 2; third offense.
Jesse L. Rhomberg, 39; July 24.
Robert J. Sahm, 55; July 9.
Wendell A. Smith, 41; Jan. 3.
Tiffany J. Spark, 33; Feb. 6.