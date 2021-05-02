More local residents using housing vouchers
The number of Dubuque families and individuals utilizing a federal housing assistance program has reached its highest level in 10 years.
City Housing and Community Development Department staff announced this past week that 905 households are participating in the federal Housing Choice Vouchers program — the highest total since 2011. The program subsidizes housing costs for low-income, elderly and disabled residents.
While city officials said the climbing total means more residents are being helped, it still represents less than 20% of the households in Dubuque with income levels low enough to qualify for such assistance.
“(U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) says we have about 5,000 families that would qualify for assistance, so this shows that we are reaching more people that need this help,” said Alexis Steger, the city’s director of housing and community development. “It’s because we have so many to serve that this really is a sign of success.”
Dubuque mayor says he will not seek re-election
Dubuque’s longest-serving mayor will not seek re-election this fall.
Roy Buol shared his announcement exclusively with the Telegraph Herald. The 71-year-old was elected to the mayoral position in November 2005 and served 10 years on the City Council prior to that.
Though he has enjoyed his tenure as mayor, Buol said he believes now is the right time to announce his plans to step down at the end of the year.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he said. “I started my public service when I was in my 40s, and I’m at a point now where I’m confident in the city’s management and leadership to carry our vision and focus forward.”
Dubuque has been a constant throughout Buol’s life. In the 1960s, he attended Dubuque Senior High School, where he competed in football, basketball and track and field. He attended University of Dubuque and worked for 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works.
As mayor, Buol pushed for Dubuque to adopt sustainability and environmentally friendly policies, which led to major initiatives for the city, including the creation of Sustainable Dubuque and the massive Bee Branch Creek flood-mitigation project.
Crews bring new life to old building
The restoration of a historic building in the heart of Dubuque’s Millwork District could give the structure a second life.
Crews are working on the “core and shell” of the Rouse & Dean Foundry building, located at 990 Washington St. Often referred to as the Alamo building, the structure was built in the late 1800s and is believed to be one of the oldest — if not the oldest — structures in the Millwork District.
Restoration work is being conducted by Gronen, a Dubuque-based development business that has spearheaded the rehabilitation of multiple properties in the district.
President John Gronen framed the restoration of the Rouse & Dean building as complicated but worthwhile.
“These are challenging projects, and there is a lot of work that this building needs,” he said. “It’s in a blighted condition, and it is right in the center of the Millwork District. Your options are either to take it down or repair it.”
Gronen said a tenant for the property has not been set and it remains unclear what kind of entity will occupy the structure.
Platteville ATV/UTV group eyes expanded access
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A contentious proposal to expand street access to all-terrain and utility vehicles that several Platteville residents believed was resolved last year has re-emerged.
Two years after the city first allowed ATV/UTV riders to utilize a limited number of roads to traverse the city and patronize many businesses, a local club has requested that the Platteville Common Council consider opening nearly all streets to such traffic.
“The biggest reason we are bringing this up is to help the residents of this city to get on the routes,” said Chad Digman, president of the local ATV/UTV club. “It’s more for the people who are living in town to get on the routes that are outside of town.”
Currently, Broadway Street and Valley Road and sections of U.S. Business 151 along with Chestnut, Lancaster, Madison, Main, Mineral, North Oak, North Third and Water streets are open to ATV/UTV traffic. Under the new proposal, all roads would be open except a handful located south of U.S. Business 151 in subdivisions and the Platteville Industrial Park, along with a section on Second Street, between Pine and Furnace streets, where a cluster of bars operates.
new hospital site sought in Lafayette County
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County health care leaders have selected a 36-acre green space on which they hope to construct a new hospital and nursing home to replace the county’s aged facilities.
Before a land purchase can be finalized, administrators of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Lafayette Manor will have to persuade the county Board of Supervisors to authorize the borrowing of tens of millions of dollars to finance the project.
“I think the assumption out there in the community is that voting ‘no’ for this, (then) we will continue to operate as we are currently doing,” said hospital CEO Kathy Kuepers. “We don’t have the capacity within our four walls to continue to operate this way. We are bursting at the seams.”
Bustos will not seek to retain seat in Congress
The longtime Illinois congresswoman representing Jo Daviess County announced Friday that she will not seek re-election.
The announcement by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, 59, comes about six months after she was narrowly elected to a fifth term.
“My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future,” she said in a press release. “As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why ... I am announcing I will not seek re-election after completing this term.”
Her staff declined a request by the Telegraph Herald to interview Bustos after the announcement was made.
Bustos has represented Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since 2013. Her current term will end in January 2023. But with Illinois set to lose one seat in the House, thanks to the 2020 census, all of the state’s district boundaries are subject to change.