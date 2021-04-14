Dubuque City Council members next week will consider a development agreement with a local manufacturing company that is expanding.
City Council members recently voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the proposed development agreement with Giese Manufacturing Co. for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 19.
Giese Manufacturing announced its $5 million expansion project in March. It is estimated to add at least 10 new positions to the company, which performs full-service metal fabrication. The 30,000-square-foot expansion at the Dubuque Industrial Center West will house the company’s powder-coating paint line.
The proposed development agreement with the city includes a $310,200 grant that would pay for half of the cost of purchasing the land for the expansion, along with providing 10 years of tax-increment-financing incentives in the form of semi-annual rebates.
Giese, in return, would be required to create 10 new jobs by Oct. 1, 2023, and construct the new building for a cost of about $2.1 million.
Following the public hearing, council members are expected to vote on the development agreement.