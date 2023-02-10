02082023-deievent1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Gene Tully, of Voices Productions, and other panelists listen to moderators on Wednesday during a community conversation on inclusivity in arts and culture at Steeple Square in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman, Telegraph Herald

A Wednesday night community conversation at Steeple Square drew attention to Dubuque’s arts scene and making it more inclusive for artists and audiences.

Representatives from the city, Dubuque Museum of Art, the Grand Opera House, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and local artists weighed in as panelists for the latest in a series sponsored by TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.