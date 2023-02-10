A Wednesday night community conversation at Steeple Square drew attention to Dubuque’s arts scene and making it more inclusive for artists and audiences.
Representatives from the city, Dubuque Museum of Art, the Grand Opera House, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and local artists weighed in as panelists for the latest in a series sponsored by TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Some 80 community members joined them, one of the largest audience showings since the first community conversation addressing housing last year.
Panelists and statistical data contend Dubuque’s arts scene is vibrant and active, particularly for a Midwestern community of its size. U.S. Census data from 2020 shows overall growth in the number of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments in the city since 1978, though those figures had declined slightly since 2016.
“Cultural vitality is often expressed in whether these organizations prosper, so it’s good to see that,” said Jason Neises, of the community foundation.
But polling data from the community foundation’s 2015 Equity Profile also indicated a perceived lack of diversity in Dubuque’s art scene and its audiences, with cultural learning opportunities limited to Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Multicultural Family Center.
Panelists generally agreed with the polling and discussed how their own organizations were seeking to bring change.
William Intriligator, music director and conductor at the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, said the symphony had adapted a blind audition process to screen for potential biases and attempted to incorporate a greater diversity of instrumentation and guest artists, such as a trans pianist who performed a concerto with the orchestra.
Gary Stoppelman, executive director of Dubuque Museum of Art, said the museum was moving to include an exhibit showcasing a Black, Indigenous or person of color artist at least once a year, such as the current Black Thread exhibition by Des Moines artist Jill Wells.
Stoppelman also drew attention to the growing diversity of Dubuque Community Schools, where nearly a quarter of the student body is made up of racial minorities, compared to the city’s much-Whiter demographic composition, and emphasized the need for direct outreach to that population.
“The Dubuque Community Schools look like the rest of the country,” Stoppelman said. “If we want to be building the community of the future, building the workforce of the future, we need to be building relationships with the people who are here today.”
That means exhibits tailored to younger and more diverse audiences as well as making those opportunities more financially accessible when necessary.
Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and culture affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque, said the city is offering grant support to both support smaller arts nonprofits as well as to allow a larger audience to view those venues’ output.
“If we’re providing funding to keep the light on and pay some staff, then they can have a lower ticket price,” she said.
