A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 120 days, or nearly four months, in jail for his role in a large disturbance during which police said shots were fired.
Maurice Jones Jr., 36, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of participation in a riot was dismissed. The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter states Jones will also receive credit for time served.
The charge stems from an April 9 incident. Romell M. Scott, 38, of Dubuque, was sentenced in May to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly in connection with the incident.
Two others are also charged in the incident and have pleaded not guilty. Devonte WB Ellison Sr., 28, is charged with participation in a riot and unlawful assembly. Marvin L. Brantley, 31, of Dubuque, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, participation in a riot, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons and driving while barred.
Court documents state that police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Officers who arrived on scene found three spent 9mm shell casings in the rear parking lot of Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Investigators used city traffic camera footage to determine that the four men were among a group of people who approached another group gathered on the sidewalk, where a fight broke out.
Footage shows individuals ducking and running for cover and a person, later identified as Brantley, raising a handgun and firing at least one round toward Central Avenue, documents state.