Many people’s budgets are stretched by inflation and other factors, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have fun.
The Telegraph Herald has rounded up some of the many free community events being held in the area over the next week. Enjoy these local offerings without breaking the bank.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
- 5 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Groundbreaking for construction project at Neal Watkins Early Learning Center, 425 Broadway St.
- 6:30 p.m. — Farley, Iowa — Farley American Legion Auxiliary and Farley Legion Color Guard will hold their annual Freedom Walk to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The event includes a walk and a short service at Farley Memorial Hall. Participants should meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Dubuque County — Monarch tagging at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, 13606 Swiss Valley Road. Learn about monarch butterflies and try to help catch and tag them. Butterfly nets provided.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Bellevue,
- Iowa — Bellevue Community School District will hold an open house to share designs for its new elementary school. The event will be held in the Bellevue
- Elementary School gym, 100 S. Third St.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
- 4 p.m. — Dubuque — Loras College will host a virtual discussion with Mary Beth Sartor Obermeyer, whose book “When Winter Came” discusses the impacts of the 1918 influenza pandemic on a small Iowa town. The event will take place in the Miller Academic Resource Center. Sartor Obermeyer will join via Zoom to share a passage from her book and take part in a question-and-answer session.
- 5 to 9 p.m. — East Dubuque, Ill. — East Dubuque’s Cruisin’ Thursdays downtown. Check out an assortment of years, makes and models of vehicles. Also featuring live music, food and drinks.
- 5 to 8 p.m. — Dubuque — Teen nights for high schoolers at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Free dinner, free games, field trips and activities. Open to all high-schoolers. Held every Thursday.
- 6 p.m. — Dubuque — Natalie Warren will present about being one of the first two women to complete the 2,000-mile paddling expedition from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay. Event at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
- 6 p.m. — Dubuque — Free showing of the movie “A Thousand and One” at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. Seating is first come, first served.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Darlington, Wis. — Night (and Day) at the Museum 2023 at Lafayette County Historical and Genealogy Society Museum, 525 Main St. A celebration of the county’s history that features historical reenactments, encampments of fur trade and Civil War eras, displays of artifacts, food vendors, farmers market, craft fair and interaction with historical characters of the county. Visitors can participate in the quilting bee, cannon and rifle shooting, primitive archery and tomahawk throwing.
- 10 a.m. — Maquoketa, Iowa — Kindernature Homeschool Program. Kayaking at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave. Registration required at least 48 hours in advance at jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Dubuque — The City of Dubuque Sustainability Office and Dubuque Main Street will hold Park(ing) Day. Miniature parks, or “parklets,” will be created along Main Street from Fifth to 11th streets, Central Avenue from 14th to 19th streets and Washington Street from Ninth to 11th streets. Visit
- for more information.
- 3 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Groundbreaking for construction project at Platteville High School, 710 E. Madison St.
- 4 to 7 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Free class in conjunction with the “On Pins and Needles!” exhibition featuring the work of the Tri-State Needlearts Guild at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St. The class is focused on basic embroidery stitches.
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Peosta, Iowa — Monarch tagging at Northeast Iowa Community College prairie. Learn about monarch butterflies and try to help catch and tag them. Butterfly nets provided.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Dubuque — Great Draw Street Art Competition in the area of Main and 11th streets. Check out original street art by local artists of all ages.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Darlington, Wis. — Night (and Day) at the Museum 2023 at Lafayette County Historical and Genealogy Society Museum, 525 Main St. A celebration of the county’s history that features historical reenactments, encampments of fur trade and Civil War eras, displays of artifacts, food vendors, farmers market, craft fair, live music from 3 to 8 p.m. and interaction with historical characters of the county. Visitors can participate in the quilting bee, cannon and rifle shooting, primitive archery and tomahawk throwing.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Free class in conjunction with “On Pins and Needles!” an exhibition featuring the work of the Tri-State Needlearts Guild at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St. The class is focused on bobbin lace demo.
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Dubuque — The City of Dubuque Sustainability Office and Dubuque Main Street will hold Park(ing) Day. Miniature parks, or “parklets,” will be created along Main Street from Fifth to 11th streets, Central Avenue from 14th to 19th streets, and Washington Street from Ninth to 11th streets. Visit
- for more information.
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Dubuque — Lego Challenge at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. The library will provide Legos for you to build creative creations. The finished creations then will be displayed in the library.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Dubuque — The 14th annual Dubuque Oktoberfest will be held at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage. The event features food and beverages, live music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. The popular wiener dog parade and races will be held at 2 p.m. Donations are accepted at the gate to benefit Camp Albrecht Acres.
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Maquoketa, Iowa — Fifth annual Maqtoberfest, featuring a vendor fair, activities, educational displays, a sidewalk chalk art competition with prizes, downtown business promotions and an art auction at Maquoketa Art Experience. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The evening will conclude with a free country rock concert from Chicago band 3 Day Rain from 6 to 8 p.m.
1 to 4 p.m. — Dubuque — Employment & Empowerment Expo at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore skills-training enrollment, resume-building assistance and interview-skills coaching and have a professional headshot taken at no charge. The first 100 people also will be provided lunch, child care for children ages 4 and up and a Jule bus pass. All attendees also can enter to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards. Advanced registration is requested at mfcdbq.org
- .
- 2 to 3 p.m. — Dubuque — Family book bingo at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. For ages 4 and older. Hardcover and paperback books will be given as prizes.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Darlington, Wis. — Night (and Day) at the Museum 2023 at Lafayette County Historical and Genealogy Society Museum, 525 Main St. A celebration of the county’s history that features historical reenactments, encampments of fur trade and Civil War eras, displays of artifacts, food vendors, farmers’ market, craft fair and interaction with historical characters of the county. Visitors can participate in the quilting bee, cannon and rifle shooting, primitive archery and tomahawk throwing.
- 2 p.m. — Dubuque — Author John Milas will read from his new book “The Militia House,” a gothic horror novel set in war-torn Afghanistan. The book was recently longlisted for The Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Copies of “The Militia House” will be available to purchase.