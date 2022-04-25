An attorney for a Dubuque teen accused of an armed robbery seeks to move the case to juvenile court.
Jaci J.M. Adams, 17, is charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery. She has not yet entered a plea.
Adams is charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of severe crimes.
Documents filed by Adams’ attorney, Steven Drahozal, said it would not have been appropriate to move Adams’ case to adult court if the charge had originated in juvenile court. Documents also state that there are “reasonable prospects” to rehabilitate Adams in juvenile court.
A resistance to Drahozal’s request has not been filed.
Court documents state that officers responded to 1620 Lincoln Ave. on Nov. 17 for a report of an assault with a firearm.
A now-15-year-old girl, her stepfather, Eric L. Curler, 37, and her mother, Rose M. Curler, 39, reported that Adams sent messages on Snapchat to the girl asking for Tylenol pills and threatening to “come into her residence and start shooting at everything that was alive” if not given them, according to documents.
Adams met the teen girl in an alley behind the residence. Documents state that Adams held the handgun up to the girl’s head, then Adams “took the Tylenol from (the girl’s) hand and struck her in the right temple with the handgun,” causing the girl to “black out” and fall to the ground.
A hearing to discuss granting Adams a reverse waiver has been scheduled for May 23 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.