News in your town

Tri-state area educators plan for new school year amid pandemic

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

Dubuque County supervisors make way for MLB with traffic changes near Field of Dreams

Program provides help for Haiti: Spires of Faith Cluster is collecting monetary donations

Police: Dubuque teen led police on moped pursuit in May

Guttenberg man constructs patriotic symbol for all to enjoy along Mississippi River

'Virtual marathon' event raises more than $6,000 for Maquoketa-area food banks

Dubuque County tops 1,500 COVID-19 cases as 24-hour tally increases by 31

'Virtual marathon' event raises more than $6,000 for Maquoketa-area food banks

25 additional COVID cases in 24 hours in Dubuque; county's total tops 1,500

Prairie du Chien bar temporarily closes, warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

ISU Extension course offers resources for caregivers

Dubuque-based chain to purchase Bellevue Pharmacy

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Dean's lists: Illinois Wesleyan, Minnesota State Manktato, Palmer, Winona State

18 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2-week positivity rate of 13%

Write the caption contest, August 2

Industry spokesman: Greyhound racing in Dubuque 'almost certain' to end in next 2 years

TH analysis: Nearly 50 area nonprofits receive at least $150,000 in federal PPP funding

TH asks: What big idea would you like to see Dubuque pursue?

Local law enforcement reports

Epworth Town and Country Days auction benefits volunteer firefighters

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

First Western Dubuque superintendent dies at age 91

Made in Tri-States: Small Dubuque winery building big reputation

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

TH analysis: More than 550 local employers land at least $150,000 through federal program

Politics: Ernst, Finkenauer team up on child care

Federal legislation brings hope to park officials for maintenance funding

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Area owners: Pets happy to play with 'dog friends' again

Epworth Town and Country Days auction to benefit volunteer firefighters

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

29 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Dubuque veterans center to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns