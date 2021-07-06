BAGLEY, Wis. -- Grant County authorities said a man was killed when he was struck by a train Sunday night.
Dylan Bausch, 25, of Boscobel, died at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
A press release issued late Monday night states that authorities were notified Sunday when Bausch was found along railroad tracks in Bagley.
The ensuing investigation determined that Bausch was walking back to River of Lakes from the street dance in Bagley when he was struck by a southbound train.
The investigation is ongoing.