News in your town

Water interruptions possible after water main breaks in Darlington

Dubuque County teen uninjured when vehicle crashes into cow

Researcher hopes to gather broad picture of Dubuque County waterway health

Dubuque council: Last year's priorities not dead just because they didn't make list

Maquoketa officials discussing future of soon-to-be former hospital site

Dubuque man pleads guilty to federal gun charge, could face mandatory 15 years

Law enforcement accused of excessive force in Dubuque arrest; woman previously convicted in connection

Jury convicts Dubuque man of stealing from girlfriend's mother

Tri-states' favorite sports movie: Memorable quotes from 16 remaining films as 2nd round voting kicks off

Bellevue schools officials discuss options for land near high school

Tri-states' favorite sports movie: Several upsets in 1st round as field reduced to 16

Kiddie Showmanship event gives youngsters feel of the Grant County Fair

Kiddie Showmanship event gives youngsters feel of the Grant County Fair

Biz Buzz: Goat treks offered in Galena, fire-damaged building gets 2nd chance; antique store closes

Morning storm brings wind, rain to tri-state area

Write the Caption

Hitting greenhouse gas target will require ‘bold action’ by Dubuque

Documents: Couple charged after 8 pounds of marijuana, 'large quantities' of edibles found in vehicle near Platteville

Divided Dubuque County supervisors turn general relief program over to local nonprofit

Week in review: 6 big local stories from past 7 days

Youthful anglers reel 'em in during Dubuque Walleye Club's annual Kids Day

Amid membership declines, local veterans organizations fighting to survive

'Great role models' selected as youth of year by Dubuque Boys & Girls Club

Steeple Square awarded challenge grant worth more than $220,000

Maquoketa's Rosie named state fair's biggest bunny

Destructive beetle now in Jones County; more than two-thirds of Iowa counties with confirmed cases

Politics: James joins bipartisan caucus of young Iowa lawmakers on renewable energy tour

Dubuque publishing company marks 75 years

Dubuque police reports

What's happening

Lunch menu

Youthful anglers reel 'em in during Dubuque Walleye Club's annual Kids Day

Maquoketa's Rosie the rabbit named state fair's biggest bunny

Steeple Square awarded challenge grant worth more than $220,000

Destructive beetle now in Jones County; more than two-thirds of Iowa counties with confirmed cases

Favorite sports flick: TH asks readers to vote to narrow field of 32

Cascade enjoys 'big family reunion,' complete with cupcake-eating contest

Asbury announces splash pad closure

Platteville council denies fee waiver request on foreclosed lot

Local law enforcement reports

Deere earnings report: Strong numbers for Dubuque plant's division, but trouble in ag and turf

Bids for Schmitt Island veterans projects come in hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget