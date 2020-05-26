The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brenda M. Brandenburg, 38, of Atkins, Iowa, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 16th and Jackson streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state she assaulted Jeremy A. Taylor, 40, of
- Atkins, Iowa, in a vehicle.
- Edgar Martinez Jr., 33, of 1560 Iowa St.
- No. 7, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Tara J. Blum, 39, of McFarland, Wis., was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Friday in Fillmore, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Todd B. Langel, 51, of Luxemburg, Iowa, reported the theft of $220 in cash, a $600 bow and arrow, $700 worth of tools and $300 worth of fishing gear from his residence between 1 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.