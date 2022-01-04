The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Opioid litigation
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, with one position on the council vacant, to opt in to nationwide opioid litigation settlements.
Background: The city is entering into nationwide settlement agreements regarding class-action lawsuits involving opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen Pharmaceuticals and distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen, according to city documents.
The three distributors will pay a settlement of up to $21 billion over 18 years, while Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years. Funds will be distributed to Iowa and other states based upon a funding formula that accounted for the impact of the opioid crisis on each state. The majority of funds received will be spent on opioid treatment and prevention. Iowa could receive up to $170 million.
What's next: Dubuque officials said it is not yet clear how much funding the city will receive, as it is dependent upon how many municipalities participate.
Dubuque Rescue Mission
Action: Council members voted, 6-0 to approve allocating an additional $54,999 in Community Development Block Grant funds to Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Background: The mission is in the midst of rehabilitating its men's dormitories and bathrooms. On July 6, the city agreed to allocate $80,000 in CDBG funds for the project. Due to an increase in material costs and additional requirements for the project created by federal funding assistance, the mission sought additional funding from the city.
What's next: The city utilize available CDBG funds allocated for shelter rehab activities. In total, the mission now will receive $134,999 for the project.
Property sale
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to set a public hearing for the sale of property at 1450 Iowa St.
Background: The property is located in the Jackson Park Historic District and was acquired by the city. In November, city officials requested proposals from developers willing to purchase and rehabilitate the building to create new housing. Of the two proposals received, the city selected GT Development, which would restore the historic property and then sell it as a residential unit.
City staff said GT Development was selected because its proposal more closely aligned with city goals and priorities.
What's next: The public hearing for the proposed sale is scheduled to occur on Jan. 18. If approved by City Council members, GT Development would purchase the property for $1,000 and anticipates rehabilitation work to take six months to complete.