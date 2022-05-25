April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Dawon D. Madison, 33; domestic assault; April 22, 2021; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Brandon R. Maker, 24; domestic assault; Jan. 30; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
Brandon J. Manders, 27; forgery; May 5, 2019; deferred judgment, suspended civil penalty and five years of probation.
Caitlyn J. O’Brien, 19; domestic assault; Oct. 21; seven-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
Robinson Riklon, 36; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 15; 10-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Sairah E. Ruh, 19; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 4; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Krystal R. Russell, 39; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 8; one-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
Shannon R. Sproule, 29; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 25; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
Shannon R. Sproule, 29; second-degree theft and forgery; Aug. 18; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
Shannon R. Sproule, 29; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
Zachary J. Thill, 20; 10 counts of third-degree burglary-second or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Alissa J. Ties, 23; assault; Dec. 11; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
Michael E. Zozaya Sr., 40; domestic assault; Dec. 30; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Patrick J. Flynn, 43; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 10; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Troy S. Freiburger, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.