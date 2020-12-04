A new suite of career-and-technical education spaces at Dubuque Community Schools’ Alta Vista Campus is nearly ready to start serving students.
Work on the $1.8 million addition is expected to wind down by winter break, and school officials expect to start offering programming there when students return at the beginning of January.
“It looks phenomenal, and I think that having that space in the building will really continue to help grow the desire for students to engage in the work that happens in those spaces,” said campus Principal Chris Oberhoffer.
The new addition will provide students with a dedicated woodworking shop, room for the school’s makerspace and a flexible workspace for project-based-learning offerings.
Oberhoffer said the addition of a woodworking shop will provide students with opportunities for equitable programming comparable to what is offered at the district’s comprehensive high schools.
Woodworking classes previously have been housed in spaces not created with those courses in mind, Oberhoffer said.
“That was great to be able to have the ability to offer some of those things in that way, but this really will allow us to take it to that next level,” he said.
The flexible workspace will offer room for staff to develop different projects for students to work on, such as the tiny house that was completed earlier this year. The space also could be adapted to offer auto mechanic courses if there is a need for them.
“(The addition) just really gives us a lot of flexibility for our current needs but also the ability to grow into that space as the needs change in the community and the needs change in the workforce,” Oberhoffer said.
The construction project is the latest round of physical additions to a campus that has grown to serve an increasing number of students and programs in recent years.
Officials last year completed a $6.6 million addition to house the Cornerstone Academy, which serves students who need more significant behavioral support.
Those students joined the campus’s longest-standing program, the Alternative Learning Center, which serves 11th- and 12th-graders considered at risk of dropping out of high school and offers an alternative to traditional high school programming.
This year, officials added a ninth- and 10th-grade ALC program to the campus and moved the district’s suspension center there as well. The campus also houses the district’s Summit and Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training programs, which serve some special education students.
Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services, said bringing the different programs under one roof allows educators to better serve the needs of diverse student populations.
That means the district can operate more efficiently and unify services for students who need them, she said.
“I believe it translates into meaningful education in a small, engaging, hands-on learning environment,” Horstman said.