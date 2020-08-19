KIELER, Wis. — Authorities said Tuesday that no one was injured in a semi-tractor trailer fire that halted northbound traffic Monday on U.S. 61/151 just north of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
Responders were called to the fire at milepost 2 at 11:42 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Craig Morehouse, of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
“It started on fire for some unknown reason,” he said Tuesday. Efforts by the Telegraph Herald to get information on the fire on Monday were unsuccessful.
Morehouse said the semi and empty trailer were a complete loss. He did not have the driver’s name or hometown.
One northbound lane of the highway reopened at 12:52 p.m., and the highway was completely reopened at 2:25 p.m., he said.