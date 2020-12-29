GALENA, Ill. – Galena officials will hold an online meeting this week on a proposal to turn a former Catholic school into affordable-housing units.
The proposal is for the former St. Mary’s School, which was on Landmark Illinois Most Endangered List in 2019. St. Mary’s operated as a Catholic school for more than 100 years until 1973, but the building on Elk Street has since been empty.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, and can be accessed through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84882480618. During the meeting, developers will present their plans for the project, and residents will be given an opportunity to provide input.
The Galena Foundation previously said the potential project, led by Economic Growth Corp., would create 11 housing units in the current building and 24 in a new building on the property.