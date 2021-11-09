Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states. In this week’s edition, we feature developments in Asbury and Guttenberg, Iowa, and Cuba City, Wis.
Recognizing a need in the community, and inspired by her own experiences, a local resident recently launched a dancewear company in Asbury.
Beauty in Motion Dancewear Boutique opened at 5600 Saratoga Road in September. The business sells leotards, tights, tops, bottoms, shoes and a variety of other dancewear and gymnastics attire in both children and adult sizes. It also sells various gifts geared toward those in gymnastics and dance.
Owner Mandy Halbur believes her new operation is meeting a need in the community.
“We have around 10 dance studios within 30 miles of Dubuque, we have high schools and colleges with cheer and dance teams, and we have three or four gymnastics gyms locally,” she said. “I felt those types of athletes needed a place to shop locally.”
Halbur noted that she was a dancer throughout childhood. She decided to stop dancing when she got to college.
Her love for the art was rekindled a few years ago when her daughter, now 7, became interested in dance.
“When she got involved with dance, it made me realize I had given up on my passion,” Halbur recalled. “I want to give girls the opportunity to pursue their passion and remove any barriers in their way.”
In addition to giving dancers a local place to shop, Beauty in Motion emphasizes variety. The store carries brands and styles that are inclusive to all body types, Halbur noted.
Beauty in Motion Dancewear is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The business can be reached at 563-581-1635.
BREWERY EYES SPRING OPENING
Construction of a new brewery is underway in Guttenberg, where a young entrepreneur is hoping to breathe new life into a community brimming with opportunity.
Crews recently broke ground at the future site of Guttenberg Brewing Co. Owner Kathryn Klaes said she hopes to open the brewery next spring.
Only 24 years old, Klaes studied food science at Iowa State University and is confident she has both the passion and the background to make the brewery a success.
“My background is very heavy in the chemistry and engineering of food, and I was really passionate about opening a brewery,” she said. “I found a space and pulled the trigger.”
Guttenberg Brewing will be located on the corner of Schiller and South First streets.
While she is an avid craft beer enthusiast, Klaes emphasized that her interest in the project extends beyond just the beer itself. She hopes that the brewery’s upcoming opening — as well as plans for a new boutique and coffee shop in Guttenberg — will provide an economic spark.
“We live in this beautiful, beautiful, small, little river town, and there are people who want to come here and spend money,” she said. “I want to see growth in our community.”
Klaes said Guttenberg Brewing will serve some simple, snack-food options like pretzels and charcuterie boards. She anticipates easing residents into the craft beer scene, rather than diving headfirst into experimental brews.
“For the first six months or a year, I think it’s important to acclimate people’s taste buds,” she said. “I want to start with some more traditional styles, your hefeweizens, Belgians or IPAs. Then later, we can grow into some more fun styles.”
While a specific timeline has not been established, Klaes expects to have a soft opening in April with a grand opening in May.
PUB CHANGES HANDS
A restaurant and bar in Cuba City is attracting enthusiastic crowds after a shift in its name, ownership and menu.
Coach’s Pub Grub & Treats, 122 S. Main St., reopened in mid-August, according to co-owner Kelly Droessler. Formerly known as Main Street Pub and Winery, the eatery closed for about one week before transitioning to new ownership.
Droessler emphasized that the menu at Coach’s has been revamped, with gourmet pretzels and a range of new pizza options adding variety to the choices. The addition of a New York-style pizza crust, in particular, has been a big hit among patrons.
“We still offer the thin crust that they had before,” Droessler said. “But the people who have tried the New York style absolutely love it. Some said they are never going back to the old style.”
Droessler emphasized that Coach’s is a family operation in the truest sense. She owns it with her partner, Tim Nolan. Both Droessler’s and Nolan’s children — who range in age from 7 to 23 years old — pitch in. Droessler said she eventually plans to add staff but she enjoys that the only workers right now are the owners and their kids.
“At this point, we think it’s so important for people to come in and see our faces,” she said. “Whether it’s us or our kids, they can see it is a true family-owned and -operated business.”
The new moniker even has family ties, taking inspiration from the fact that Nolan, Droessler and some of their kids coach area sports teams.
In addition to expanding the food options, the new owners have brought bloody marys back to the drink menu and have given the facility a fresh look with a new paint job.
Coach’s opens at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It remains open late into the evening, with the exact time varying depending on customer traffic. The business can be reached at 608-744-2520.