A rural Dubuque man has been sentenced to 32 days of incarceration and two years of probation for cutting his ex-girlfriend with a steak knife.
Devon M. Ward, 27, was given the sentence Monday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree harassment. As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault impeding air flow, domestic assault causing injury and child endangerment were dismissed. Ward received credit for time already served. He also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Madilyn J. Grant, 27, and complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Court documents state that Grant and Ward got into an argument when Grant picked up some belongings from Ward’s residence on Feb. 21. Grant told authorities that Ward “grabbed her by her throat from behind and attempted to stab her with a steak knife.”
Grant pushed Ward away, but he then placed her in a headlock. When Grant took her belongings to the front door, “Ward began stabbing at the garbage bags containing her belongings,” documents state. Grant had a laceration to her finger.
In addition to his sentence for assaulting Grant, Ward was also sentenced Monday to two days of incarceration for unrelated domestic abuse with strangulation and child endangerment charges. Those charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in November.