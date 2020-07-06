MONTICELLO, Iowa – Two annual Iowa tractor rides will combine for one event next month.
Radio station WHO’s Great Iowa Tractor Ride and radio station WMT’s Tractorcade will combine for an event held Aug. 2-5, in Monticello called “The Big Show Tractorcade,” according to a social media post.
The ride will be based at the Great Jones County Fairgrounds.
Masks will be provided and recommended when participants are gathered indoors, according to the post.
Hand-washing stations and sanitizing crews will be located at each stop along the ride.