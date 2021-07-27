Five Flags Center officials plan to once again urge Dubuque City Council members to consider a major reconstruction project.
On Monday, Five Flags Civic Center Commission members discussed submitting a letter to the council expressing continued support for the project, along with recommending the city invest in a new cost assessment.
The letter of support was not given final approval Monday, but it is expected to be voted on by the commission next week. City staff was directed by the commission to determine how the cost assessment could be funded.
During the meeting, commission members expressed their support for a new events center to replace the current facility.
“It brings me back to the thoughts of ‘keep patching it up, keep patching it up,’” said Commission Member Rod Bakke. “I think we have to take the other course. We simply do.”
The proposed project seeks to demolish the current Five Flags Center and construct a new facility that would stretch across West Fifth Street, increasing seating capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
Council members originally planned to hold a vote in September 2020 on borrowing $74 million to fund the project. However, in the summer of last year, council members voted to table further discussion of the project until January 2022, given the pandemic.
The proposed letter to the city would urge council members to treat the project as a top priority.
General Manager H.R. Cook said the facility does not meet attendance needs and continues to experience equipment failures. He pointed to ice machines running out of ice during heavily attended events and long lines forming for bathrooms. The meeting Monday was moved to the main lobby, instead of the planned conference room, because of an unresponsive air conditioning unit.
“For (the Aug. 28 concert of rising country star) Koe Wetzel, we are going to be renting Porta-Johns for an indoor arena so that people can be served, which is ridiculous,” Cook said. “I don’t know how it was in the early ’70s or early ’80s when the building just opened up, but it just doesn’t work.”
Commission members expressed interest in conducting a new cost assessment to see the potential impact the pandemic has had on material costs.
“If the council is going to discuss this project again, the commission feels those numbers should be updated,” said Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
Cook said Five Flags has recovered well since the onset of the pandemic. In fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30, the facility had a net loss of about $800,000, which was about $138,000 less than originally projected by the city.
Tyler Daugherty, the vice-chairman of the commission, said he believes the letter and cost assessment would be a good way to get the reconstruction project back on the minds of City Council members.
“I think this is a good start for council as they begin goal setting,” he said.