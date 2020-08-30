Dubuque’s assistant city manager has announced her resignation.
In a letter sent to the city on Monday, Aug. 24, Teri Goodmann announced that her last day as assistant city manager will be Sept. 11.
Goodmann was appointed to the position in 2007. In her letter, she stated the reasons for her departure stem from “family priorities” that were created by the pandemic.
“I will be sharing in the education of our two grandchildren throughout this semester, and perhaps through this entire school year,” she stated in the letter. “We are living through a rare moment in history and the demands of these times require my attention.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Goodmann said she intends to continue volunteering in the community after her position with the city ends.
“I am very passionate about volunteering,” Goodmann said. “That isn’t going to change.”
In reflecting on her time at the city, Goodmann stated she is proud of the work she accomplished as assistant city manager.
“My time working for the city has provided me with many opportunities to learn and grow and also to share in work designed to build a stronger, more equitable and resilient Dubuque,” she stated.