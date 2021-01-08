Dubuque County’s fiscal year allocation for rent, utilities and burial financial assistance has been exhausted with six months left.
Resources Unite is the nonprofit organization contracted by the county to administer that assistance. Executive Director Josh Jasper wrote a letter to members of the county Board of Supervisors this week confirming that his organization had distributed the $128,000 allocated for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30.
He asked for an additional $45,000 to cover the next three months.
Last month, Jasper asked county supervisors to allocate another $130,000 for the rest of fiscal year, anticipating that county funds would be depleted. He said at the time that the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly increased demand for general assistance, and he feared that trend would continue. But board members wanted more information before allocating such a large sum.
In his letter this week, Jasper reported that 188 applications for general assistance support had been completed from July 1 to Dec. 7.
“As a comparison, 144 applications were completed during the entire previous fiscal year,” he wrote.
He reported that as of Jan. 1, an average of 30 people per day call Resources Unite seeking assistance and an average of 15 to 20 more walk into the organization’s location at 1900 John F. Kennedy Road. Of those, 52% are contacting the organization for the first time.
Jasper told the Telegraph Herald that since the pandemic began, the demographics of those requesting services have changed in several ways. Now, many of them are middle-class people who have lost jobs or income because of COVID-19.
Many more of those seeking and receiving assistance are from outside the city of Dubuque, due to outreach efforts by Resources Unite and partners, which includes helping translate information to Spanish, Jasper said.
Of the 188 people who applied for general assistance since July 1, 127 were approved for either rent, utility or burial assistance. Nearly all of those are people who never previously received general assistance support because of how the program operates, Jasper said.
“Think of it as a forgivable loan program,” he said. “In order to get rent or utilities, we have to check if you’ve received it before. If you did, you have to have paid that money back the first time. It is 99% that never pay that money back. They needed it then.”
Jasper said general assistance is “defined as a last resort” for people who don’t qualify for other kinds of assistance. This has been a point insisted on by county supervisors, as there are other local organizations that also offer some of the services covered by general assistance.
Jasper reported that, on average, a person requesting assistance is referred to four other organizations before being considered.
Among those organizations is Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, into which Operation: New View Community Action Agency recently merged and which offers energy assistance.
“It’s essentially like a credit off of your monthly utilities,” said HACAP Communications Manager Chris Ackman. “It doesn’t pay for the full utilities, but it takes a certain amount off, in the hopes that the person can catch up.”
Resources Unite also refers people to Salvation Army of Dubuque, which offers limited financial assistance for rent and utilities.
“We do have some financial assistance available,” said Capt. Matthew Phelps. “Not everybody qualifies for that. We consider each case individually. Income is just one of the factors.”
Jasper wrote in his letter to the county supervisors that he has notified all partner organizations and funeral homes that the general assistance well has run dry for now.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Ann McDonough said Thursday that allocating more general assistance funds seemed premature. She cited issues such as uncertainty about how much money from Congress’s most recent COVID-19 relief bill will be available for overlapping services.
“I don’t want it to be any reflection on the work of Resources Unite,” she said. “They do terrific things. We just need to take a moment. It’s good news that this is a community with other resources.”
McDonough said she expects supervisors to discuss the topic at their Jan. 19 meeting.