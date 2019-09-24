The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cory L. Parker, 35, of 1230 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the area of East 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and probation violation.
Raheem M. Pickens, 32, of 520 1/2
- Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at West Third and Main streets on charges of first-
- degree harassment, public intoxication, interference with official acts and an outside warrant.
- Robert R. Snead, 25, of 633 Chestnut St., was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Snead assaulted Jamia S. Miller, 20, of 306 W. Locust St., No. 4, on Aug. 16 at the Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center, 950 Elm St.
- Taylor M. Bickerstaff, 19, of 209 E. 22nd St., was arrested at about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, at his residence on a charge of first-degree harassment.
- Devon J. Blanchard, 29, of 122 Princeton Place, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the area of Rhomberg Avenue and Stafford Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, first-degree harassment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Blanchard assaulted Natasha K. Moore, 23, of 1780 Central Ave.,
- No. 3B, on Sept. 10 at his residence.
- Catherine M. Soppe, 43, of 1160-
1/2 W. Third St., reported a burglary resulting in the loss of jewelry and money worth $5,721 between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence.