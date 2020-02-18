EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Authorities say one person was hurt after being ejected in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Jo Daviess County.
Ben G. Hobbs, 88, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The press release states that Hobbs was traveling east on U.S. 20 about a half-mile west of Barge Terminal Road at 6:57 a.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacobi M. McClure, 19, of Stanwood, Iowa.
McClure was not injured. McClure was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hobbs was cited with failure to wear a seat belt.