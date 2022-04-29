Dubuquers braced themselves for mayhem and possible bloodshed 50 years ago when two visiting roller derby teams clashed in a high school gym.
The Pioneers and Bay Bombers of the International Roller Derby League met in April 1972 on a makeshift track in the Dubuque Senior High School gymnasium.
The iteration of roller derby the teams played was launched in 1935 in Chicago, and the Bay Bombers were touring headliners for the sport after the team’s creation in 1954 in San Francisco. The Pioneers were a Chicago-based team. Teams consisted of men and women.
Roller derby matches were popular contests on television in those days, and highest-profile matches featuring teams routinely filled big venues, such as Madison Square Garden in New York.
The original sport faced insurmountable obstacles later in the 1970s, as a weak economy and high overhead costs forced organizers to suspend operations, according to the Roller Derby Hall of Fame website.
The sport revived in the early 1980s.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the upcoming roller derby match in Dubuque in its April 14, 1972, edition.
ROLLER DERBY — MAYHEM ON WHEELS
That elbow-throwing, hair-pulling speed sport on wheels, roller derby, is coming to Dubuque Monday night — in living color which quite possibly could be bloody-nose red.
It’ll be the Pioneers against the Bay Bombers in an International Roller Derby League contest starting at 8 in the Senior High gym, and the promoters invite you to bring your collective frustrations and expend them during 96 minutes of the most concerted action to be found anywhere.
That means you, too, Mother, because roller derby is one of the rare sports that offers equal time — the action split down the middle between men and women. So, what professional football and volleyball are for the male viewer, roller derby is for the female.
In many ways, roller derby parallels another sport that flooded television in the late 1940s and early ‘50s — professional wrestling. Both offer the spice of individual combat, speed and agility; both have their share of hokum which leads the cynic to holler, “phony,” and both have built up a wild-eyed following that at times reaches fanatic proportions.
The roller derby faithful say that as exciting as the sport is on the tube, nothing beats being there in person, and attendance figures throughout the nation have backed up that contention.
More than 17,000 jammed their way into a Madison Square Garden game in February 1970, and a year later, 19,500 paid between $4 and $7 a ticket to watch the Bay Bombers and Pioneers do battle in the same arena.
This year, roller derby has packed them in at Notre Dame and Southern Illinois universities and at countless other schools and civic arenas throughout the nation.