CASCADE, Iowa — The Cascade City Council gave the go-ahead this week for the city’s library board to begin further planning a new library.
“It’s in the initial stages right now — really the starting point,” said Mayor Greg Staner. “Again, we are probably looking at a five-year budget, (that’s) what we’re thinking.”
During Monday’s council meeting, members of the Cascade Public Library Board and board of trustees spoke about the research they have done so far and said renovating the old 2,100 square-foot library would not be the best option.
“After our research and collecting some of the data, we are suggesting a library of approximately 8,000 square feet to be built,” said Amy Ludwig, a library trustee member.
Staner said the council and library board looked into the possibility of expanding the now 50-year-old library that sits across from City Hall but decided against it.
“The committee is looking at a new building,” he said. “Looking at adding onto the old facility, for the dollars it’s going to cost — it’s not feasible.”
Staner said it is unclear right now where the new library will be built and what will be done with the old library building.
The City Council also agreed to allow library board members to begin putting together a library foundation, which will operate as a separate entity from the other boards. Foundation members will begin raising money through private donations for the new library building.
The next step in the process is finding an architect to begin the initial planning stages for the building, Staner said.
“We are just at the start of this,” he said. “A lot of it will be telltale to see how much interest we get from the community with the foundation, and I think we will start to see more people get involved. It’s tough to get into what we are looking at there because we really don’t know sizes, we don’t know numbers, we don’t know any of that.”