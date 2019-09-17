Local law enforcement issued 18 citations for speeding and targeted pet-related violations during a recent, multi-agency safety and enforcement project in Dubuque.
The special enforcement occurred from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
A press release states that police were joined by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Dubuque’s animal control staff in the enforcement project throughout the downtown and the North End.
Police said 91 contacts were made with individuals during the project.
The project also resulted in two citations for pet neglect, two for pets running loose and four for failure to license a pet.