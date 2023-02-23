GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A cheese made in Shullsburg was one of 20 finalists in this year's U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, which wrapped up today.
Roelli Cheese Co.'s Roelli Haus Select Cheddar was among the finalists out of the more than 2,200 entries in this year's contest.
An aged gouda named Europa produced by Arethusa Farm Dairy, of Bantam, Conn., garnered the highest score in the competition.
"Over the past two days in Green Bay, a team of 42 elite cheese judges have evaluated entries from 35 states based on their technical merits, including flavor, texture, appearance and taste," states a press release.
The Roelli cheddar was the only local cheese entry to be among the finalists, but nine of the 20 were from Wisconsin. Two finalists each hailed from New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, while one finalist each came from California, Connecticut, Idaho, Minnesota and Vermont.
This marks the second consecutive year where a Roelli Shullsburg cheese was a finalist. Last year, it was a cheese with blue molding called Red Rock.
The top three entries in 118 cheese categories also were honored during the contest.
The local entries to finish in the top three included:
Sharp cheddar, aged six months to one year: Second, Foremost Farms USA, Lancaster
Traditional waxed cheddar, mild to medium: Best of class, Roelli Cheese Co., Shullsburg
Havarti: Second, Meister Cheese, Muscoda
Gorgonzola: Third, Hook's Cheese Co., Mineral Point
Brie and Camembert: Best of class and third (two entries), Lactalis USA Belmont, Belmont
Latin American-style melting cheeses: Best of class, Mexican Cheese Producers, Darlington
