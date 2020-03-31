Viking River Cruises on Monday announced the official launch of its Mississippi River voyages, which include a Dubuque stop.
The company plans to debut its first custom vessel in August 2022, offering eight-day excursion packages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi as well as a 15-day excursion from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn.
Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River cruises include Dubuque, Davenport and Burlington in Iowa, and La Crosse in Wisconsin.
“Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen in a press release.
With five decks and 193 staterooms able to accommodate up to 386 guests, the vessels will feature:
- two-room suites with a veranda
- two-story lounges with floor-to-ceiling windows at the ship’s bow
- an indoor/outdoor cafe on the top deck, indoor restaurant, glass-backed Infinity pool and outdoor terrace
Viking officials have told city officials that they plan to stop at the Port of Dubuque on 14 dates in 2022 and 16 in 2023 between July and October. If all of the cruises were full, that would mean nearly 11,600 passengers stopping in Dubuque from Viking boats over those two years.
Travel Dubuque estimates passengers from boats that currently dock in Dubuque spend about $122 on average per day. With 11,580 passengers, that would equate to more than $1.4 million spent in the Dubuque area.
“We’re exposing Dubuque and the tri-state area to a whole new clientele,” said Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe, as well as expanding “the ability to virally market our community” to an international audience.
Dubuque City Council members last month approved a 20-year agreement with Viking for the construction of a $1.8 million dock to allow the cruise line to stop in the city.
The agreement calls for the two to evenly split the cost of building the dock near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park.
While Viking would retain exclusive rights to use the dock, other cruise vessels would be able to use the landing when Viking is not, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has said.
Viking is not the only cruise line with plans for expansion on the Mississippi River, creating an opportunity for significant tourism growth, said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol.
American Cruise Lines announced last month plans to add two new modern riverboats next year, and a third, 190-passenger riverboat slated to debut this year.
“We’ve got a very vibrant and active industry around tourism and, certainly, the Viking announcement will be huge with the number of people eventually coming off those boats and visiting our area attractions,” Buol said.