The Dubuque area saw a surge in people seeking brain-health services in 2021, and officials don’t anticipate the trend to slow down this year.
While some individuals who work in brain health have reported an increase in need since the pandemic began, other agencies have seen a steep increase in the past year alone.
The Dubuque Police Department responded to 743 brain-health-related calls from 438 individuals in 2021, according to interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen.
That total represents an about 60% increase over 2020, when police responded to 465 such calls. During the past five years, the next-highest total for brain-health calls came in 2019, with 502 calls.
“I think this all existed before the pandemic, but the pandemic just exacerbated all of it,” Jensen said. “It’s increased the overall awareness.”
The count for 2021 also was 224 calls more than when the Telegraph Herald last reported the department’s total in mid-October.
“Summer was probably our busiest time,” Jensen said. “We had 13 calls in one day this summer.”
Jensen said the call volume increase can in part be attributed to the pandemic, noting that the increase in 2021 correlated to more things opening back up. In 2020, he said people were possibly isolating more than they did this year.
“And some things take time to brew,” he said. “It can take a while to show up. Sometimes, that’s a couple months. Sometimes, that’s a year.”
He said the increase also could be due to the police department becoming more proactively involved in finding solutions for those suffering from brain-health needs.
The department has a dedicated team that receives specialized crisis-intervention training, and officers also work closely with community partners to connect individuals with brain health services.
One such partner is Hillcrest Family Services, which has a mobile crisis response team that can be dispatched out with police officers on brain-health calls to assist.
John Bellini, chief business development officer for Hillcrest, said the organization also opened A New Day Walk-In Center and Telehealth Resource Network, 2005 Asbury Road, in August.
Since then, Hillcrest has had about 475 people come to the center seeking services. Bellini called this traffic volume “significant,” especially since the center is only open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“Right now, based on the walk-in center volume, we’re projecting that that volume will continue and maybe be on an uptick, to be honest,” he said.
He added that Hillcrest hopes to expand the walk-in center hours through midnight in the future.
Bellini also credited part of the increased need to the pandemic, especially situations where people lost in-person contact, such as when working from home.
“We’re happy that people are receiving services,” Bellini said. “Maybe there is also a reduction in stigma surrounding getting services, but most often, we’re seeing services related to the pandemic.”
He added that people have shifted back into receiving more in-person services rather than telehealth, as people tend to want more personal interaction.
Joyce McDermott, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center director of psychiatric services, said the hospital’s in-patient unit was close to capacity for most of 2021, though she noted that has been true in the year or two prior as well. The in-patient unit has 20 beds — 16 for adults and four for adolescents.
However, McDermott also said services sometimes were limited last year due to staffing shortages during the pandemic, which was also true for other psychiatric facilities across the state.
Last year, she said, there was a higher number of individuals dealing with substance-use struggles, including some needing medical attention for withdrawals.
“Obviously, the stress of COVID has impacted patients and caused an increased level of anxiety and stress,” McDermott said.
Looking ahead, McDermott said MercyOne is in the planning stages of creating a partial hospitalization program to be implemented this year. The program would be an interim level between inpatient and outpatient care and could lessen the burden of inpatient needs.
This new program also could help with the expected trend of high brain-health needs, McDermott said.
“We expect this trend to continue in the next year and maybe even impact health care workers, who have been under a lot of stress,” she said.