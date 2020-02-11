Owners are seeking to obtain incentives available as part of a program aiming to promote and stimulate the construction of more new homes in Dyersville.
City Council members recently reviewed applications submitted by 11 homeowners who have completed construction on new houses during the 2019 building season that wish to receive the abatement incentives. The average estimated cost of the homes is about $340,000.
The program offers a 100% tax abatement on the first $75,000 of assessed value of new homes for the first five years. For multi-family units, which consist of three or more living units, the tax incentive would be on a 10-year sliding scale, from 80% to 20%, if at least $500,000 has been invested in the project.
City Administrator Mick Michel said as part of the process, applications for the tax program will be analyzed and submitted to the relevant county auditor each February.
The abatement program is set to expire in 15 years or when the council decides that the desired level of new housing has been achieved.