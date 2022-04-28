The name of a Dubuque Community School District staff member who died in an accident Wednesday at Roosevelt Middle School has been released, along with further details regarding the incident.
A district press release states that groundskeeper Craig Jackson died following an accident while operating a roller compactor on the school's football field.
"While attempting to maneuver under the field’s goal post, the compactor’s safety roll-bar struck the bottom of the goal post, causing it to fall forward on him," the release states. "The Dubuque Police Department investigated and determined the incident to be accidental."
Dubuque police officers and firefighters responded to the football field at about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday when the accident was reported, according to police. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident prompted Dubuque Community Schools officials to cancel after-school activities at Roosevelt and dismiss students only from the front of the school on Wednesday.
The release states that Jackson was a mechanic in the district's transportation office from 1999 to 2017 before becoming a groundskeeper in the buildings and grounds office.
"We are heartbroken to have lost Craig as a member of our district family, and we send our deepest condolences to his family members and loved ones," the release states. "He will be truly missed across the district."
The district reported the fatality within the required timeframe and is fully cooperating with the necessary Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation, according to the release.