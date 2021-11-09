Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A country a cappella group again has postponed its Dubuque concert -- this time due to a COVID-19 case.
Home Free decided to postpone its show at Five Flags Center after a member of the group's touring party contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a statement distributed by Five Flags.
The concert has been rescheduled multiple times and most recently had been planned for Friday, Nov. 12.
The group seeks to reschedule the concert in Dubuque, and tickets already purchased for the event will be honored when it is rescheduled.