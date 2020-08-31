Sue Manternach discovered a decorative star that caught her eye.
“I love antiques, and this is great,” she said.
Manternach, of Cascade, Iowa, was one of more than 1,000 people who attended SheShed Fest, a craft and antique fair held Sunday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“This was something nice,” Manternach said.
The event featured handmade items, baked goods, crafts and antiques. Visitors browsed booths with clothing, soaps, honey products and home decor items.
Organizers Jodi Chapman and Katie Kotz twice postponed the event due to concerns related to the corona- virus pandemic.
“The event was supposed to take place in April, then we were going to have it in June,” Kotz said.
“We wanted to hold the event as safely as possible,” Chapman said, “and you don’t know everybody’s comfort level.”
Preparing for Sunday’s event, Chapman and Kotz created additional space by widening aisles between vendors and spreading the approximately 70 vendors between two fairgrounds buildings. Most visitors appeared to wear face coverings.
Kotz said similar events organized by the pair draw as many as 2,500 people to the fairgrounds. She expected only a slightly lower turnout Sunday. Cars filled the fairgrounds parking lot and vendors described a steady stream of visitors.
“I’ve been surprised by the amount of people who came in,” said Tim Smedsrud, an antiques dealer from Waukon, Iowa. “It’s been very good.”
Smedsrud had a series of tables in the fairgrounds’ 4-H building. He appears at antique shows throughout the state.
“The majority of our shows this year have been canceled, but the ones that have gone ahead have been good,” he said.
Lori Gravel, of Otter Creek, Iowa, served as the events unofficial greeter — her table was the first encountered near the entrance to the fairgrounds ballroom.
“I love interacting with people — it has been nice being able to do that, and they’ve got a great crowd here,” Gravel said.
Gravel owns Hoppiness on the Hill, a business that sells medicinal products made with hops. She said the emphasis on handmade items seemed to draw visitors.
“There is a lot of interest in that,” she said.