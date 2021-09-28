BERNARD, Iowa -- This year’s Bernard Rescue Unit Breakfast will honor the organization’s 40th anniversary.

The fundraising event will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the St Patrick’s Garryowen parish hall, 28857 46th Ave.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5 to 12 and free for ages younger than 4.

Donations will be accepted.

