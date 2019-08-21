Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission will have to meander a complex process before it can recommend City Council members open parks to leashed, licensed pets.
Members of the commission, the Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee and the council all have expressed openness or eagerness to make the change to allow pets in parks.
But, meeting under an open shelter at Flora Park, city Leisure Services Director Marie Ware explained that the commission should not expect a change to the city ordinance banning pets in all but a select few parks before December.
Partly, that is because where the commission can usually recommend policies under its purview on its schedule, it now must work with the Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee. When the council formed that committee in November, it was authorized to complete a community assessment, then recommend actions to the commission.
But the Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee meets tonight, so it’s too late to build a recommendation this round.
The commission also will have to offer lots of opportunity for public input if it doesn’t want to face the backlash it did the past two times the measure failed.
Commission member Jennifer Tigges asked what, then, the community assessment had been for.
“That was part of the whole assessment, getting community input,” she said.
Ware said there would never be enough for everyone.
“One of the things we always hear is, ‘I didn’t know,’” she said, adding, “We want this to be as transparent a process as possible.”
To combat the procedural delays, members of the commission are beginning in territory they know — with the 2014 recommendation last approved by the commission.
That would have allowed dogs and cats on leashes in all but a select number of city parks.
“Maybe it could be ushered more quickly through the legal stage since it’s already been there,” said commission member Ray Werner.
To that list, Werner added Veterans Memorial Plaza in McAleece Park, fenced-in sporting areas and buildings like at Eagle Point Park contributing to a National Register of Historic Places district.
Some hurdles might be found in the city’s complex lease agreements with partners. For instance, both Marshall Park and the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens within are on the list as exceptions because there are no clear boundaries between the two.
The nonprofit leases the back section of the park from the city, but not the front, even though the city has allowed the nonprofit to landscape some of the park outside of the lease agreement.
“There is a line,” Ware said. “But you would never know that you crossed it.”
Still, the commission is determined to at least bringing this recommendation to the council. They will consider items to request from staff in a draft at their first meeting in September.