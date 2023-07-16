When Joe Hearn started working at Dupaco Community Credit Union 37 years ago, he’d never even heard of a credit union.
Hearn — now the company’s president and CEO — grew up in Independence, Iowa, where the nonprofit financial institutions were less common, before he moved to Dubuque to join the marketing and management program as a student at Loras College.
His professor referred him for a marketing internship at Dupaco one year, and with some encouragement, Hearn decided to give it a shot and see what the company was all about. What he found kept him coming back for years.
Recommended for you
“It’s about money of course, to a certain extent, but it’s also about people and impacting lives,” Hearn said. “It’s about helping people through good times and bad and moving them to a better place.”
Dupaco this year is celebrating the 75th anniversary since the organization was chartered to help area residents meet their financial goals.
The company began in 1948 when 10 Dubuque Packing Company workers came together with $5 each and a $123 loan from their local union. They took six letters from their employer’s name (Dubuque Packing Company), and Dupaco was born.
At first, membership to the credit union was limited to employees and then their families, but eligibility has since expanded to include all residents of the tri-state area and beyond.
The company now serves around 158,000 members nationwide from 22 branches in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“At the start, Dupaco was just a handful of people who wanted to pool their money together to help each other out when needed, and that tradition has really continued to now,” said board chairman Ron Meyers. “It’s people supporting people.”
The company began funding home loans in 1950 with a $5,000 loan from the Iowa Credit Union League and has expanded services ever since. Computerized bookkeeping was installed in 1964, and financial planning services were introduced in 1985.
Expanding members’ financial literacy skills has since come to the forefront of Dupaco’s mission, said board member Ellen Goodmann Miller, and employees are always on hand to help members with a wide variety of financial needs.
In addition to creating saving and checking accounts, Dupaco also assists individuals and businesses with loan acquisition, insurance, retirement planning and investing.
Members can schedule free credit history lessons and “money makeovers,” where employees work with members to improve their personal credit usage, budgeting, debt management and more. Last year, the company provided over 16,000 such lessons.
“There can be so much guilt and shame that’s associated with financial hardship or with money in general,” Goodmann Miller said. “But with (the money makeovers), it relieves guilt or relieves that judgment and really helps people to succeed.”
In the past 75 years, the company also has worked to improve and deepen its relationship with the tri-state area community.
Dupaco offers various scholarships to area students and provides needs-based grants through its Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation. It also supports a variety of area nonprofit and charitable organizations and efforts.
One such effort is the Dubuque Community Schools Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training (HEART) Program, which is funded by a mix of public and private organizations. Students involved in the program learn vocational skills ahead of graduation and help rehabilitate properties around Dubuque.
“As a credit union, our mission is to help our members build a life worth loving,” said Dupaco Partnership Development Supervisor Michelle Becwar. “We don’t want just transactional interactions with members. We want to deepen our relationship with them, and we try to do that on the community impact side as well.”
Another of the credit union’s community impact efforts is its MoneyMatch program for low- to moderate-income residents. Through the program, Dupaco will match up to $4,000 in member contributions to a savings account toward the member’s first home purchase.
Becwar said that a stand-out moment from her 13 years with Dupaco was seeing a MoneyMatch participant purchase a home previously rehabilitated by HEART Program students.
“For me, that was a great example of showing all of the individual work that’s being done (with Dupaco’s help) and how it can come together to create a bigger impact,” she said.
The company moved to its current headquarters at the Dupaco Voices building, 1000 Jackson St., in December 2020. Around 200 of the company’s 675 employees work in the building, where the credit union takes up three floors and the rooftop.
Meyers said the work the company put into the building to refurbish and rehabilitate the space is a sign that Dupaco is “digging its heels” into the Dubuque area and that the company intends to stick around.
From the roof of the Voices building, employees and visitors can view the company’s first location on Sycamore Street as well as the original site of the Dubuque Packing Co.
“It’s not new construction. It’s old wooden, strong, sturdy beams with a hell of a foundation,” Meyers said. “And without being too cliché, that’s what the credit union is — strong and sturdy with an excellent foundation for our members.”
Moving forward, Meyers said, the company is focused on managed growth along the Highway 20 and Highway 151 corridors. Without getting “too big,” he said the board of directors is hoping to see the company continue to share the “Dupaco way” of business.
There also will be a focus on keeping pace with the continuous evolution of industry-standard technology, Hearn added, with a particular focus on ensuring the security and stability of members’ accounts.
“Celebrating 75 years, it’s a real tribute to the folks that have come before us and to those 10 meatpackers that advocated for one another,” Hearn said. “But I honestly think the best of the best is yet to come.”