For months now, Tricia Miller has been volunteering her time after work to help build and renovate homes in Dubuque.
She and eldest son Tristan have been doing whatever they can to assist others. Even though they had their own major house project coming up, they still were willing to put in the work.
They said they wanted to give back to others and assist those who had been there for them.
Habitat for Humanity Dubuque and Jackson Counties hosted a dedication Friday for Miller and her four children: Tristan, 18, Hunter, 16, Gaige, 13, and Grace, 13, to celebrate the completion of their new home at 1100 Roosevelt St.
For the past seven months, Miller, 45, and her children have been volunteering their time to renovate not only their new home, but other Habitat homes, said Rachel Dilling, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Dubuque and Jackson Counties.
All Habitat for Humanity applicants must complete 200 to 300 hours of “sweat equity hours,” or volunteer work that can either be completed by assisting with their own projects or by attending classes on subjects like financial literacy, Dilling said.
“Tricia had all of her hours done before we even started renovating her home,” she said.
To qualify for a home from Habitat for Humanity Dubuque and Jackson Counties, applicants must earn 80% or less of the area’s median income.
Dilling said Miller and her four children have been living in a 500-square-foot apartment for about 10 years. They have encountered many obstacles, especially when it comes to personal space.
“They are currently living in a two-bedroom apartment, which comes with a few challenges for a family that size,” Dilling said. “They really needed a bigger home just (for the) teenagers.”
Those challenges have directly affected Tristan, a college student studying chemistry.
“All noise, you can’t get away from it,” he said. “Your best bet is to just go into the bathroom.”
The Millers’ new five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house doesn’t seem real, he said. It’s hard to believe that it is really their own.
“It’s amazing to see all of the people that set aside their own time to go and help other people,” Tristan said. “It’s amazing to see the amount of hard work people have put into making this a reality for us. It has been amazing.”
Tricia Miller said she doesn’t think any of it will feel real until she and her children get their beds into the house and start making it their own.
“It will be nice to see (the kids) grow and see what they can do with their space,” she said. “And now I can actually bring them together now that they’re not constantly up in someone’s business or getting on each others’ nerves.”
Habitat for Humanity Dubuque and Jackson Counties currently finishes one home per year. Dilling said that agency leaders want to begin building at least two homes per year soon.
“We hope by doing what we’re doing we are able to help families get into more-affordable living situations,” she said.