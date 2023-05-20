On their last day as students at Dubuque Senior High School, the seniors in Dain Leytem’s AP U.S. government and politics class received a unique visitor: the Iowa Secretary of State.

Paul Pate was on-hand to present the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, an honor issued to Iowa high schools where at least 90% of their eligible student body is registered to vote. This was the first year Senior had received the award.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.

