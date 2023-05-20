On their last day as students at Dubuque Senior High School, the seniors in Dain Leytem’s AP U.S. government and politics class received a unique visitor: the Iowa Secretary of State.
Paul Pate was on-hand to present the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, an honor issued to Iowa high schools where at least 90% of their eligible student body is registered to vote. This was the first year Senior had received the award.
“One of the things we talk about in American government is we study the process of how government works and part of the process of government is getting involved,” said Leytem. “They have opinions, they have voices they want to be heard, and registering to vote is a big step.”
Earlier this year, Leytem invited staff from the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office to speak in his classes about the importance of local government, a move County Auditor Kevin Dragotto credited to Senior receiving the award.
Dragotto was also on hand for the award’s presentation, along with some of his staff.
“The students were really receptive and Dain was instrumental in getting us in and letting us talk about what county and local government does,” Dragotto said.
At that moment, a group of female students — Leytem’s AP government class was all girls, except for one student who was absent Friday for a state track meet — interjected to ask the county auditor for a group selfie.
Speaking to the class, Pate noted the significance of naming the award after Catt, an Iowa suffragette who founded the League of Women Voters and was instrumental in campaigning for the 19th Amendment.
“When I look at the next group of voters that we need empowered, it’s young people,” Pate said.
At 26%, youth voter turnout in Iowa for the 2022 midterms was down 8.7 percentage points from 2018, though Iowa had the second highest youth voter turnout in the Midwest in both 2016 and 2020.
“We’re really pleased to see the interest in young people seems to be staying,” Pate told the Telegraph Herald.
Pate encouraged the class to continue to engage in the political process in the coming election and to take advantage of meeting presidential candidates expected to visit the state in the coming weeks and months for the Iowa caucuses.
Maggie Sullivan, an incoming freshman at Iowa State University, said Leytem’s class had encouraged her to see the role of politics in real life and engage with the political process.
“Now when I watch the news, I understand things a lot more and how politics affects me,” she said, adding she planned to become more involved in college.
Seventeen other high schools also received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, including Marquette High School in Bellevue and Central Community High School in Elkader. This was Marquette’s third year receiving the award, and Central Community’s second time.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
