The start of flights by a new air carrier from Dubuque is delayed because the airport’s security plan has not been submitted or approved yet.

Dubuque Regional Airport announced Saturday that it had not received approval from the Transportation Security Administration of its airport security plan in time for Avelo Airlines to start flights between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Airport Director Todd Dalsing told the Telegraph Herald that the plan had not been submitted for consideration to the TSA yet.

