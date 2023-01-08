The start of flights by a new air carrier from Dubuque is delayed because the airport’s security plan has not been submitted or approved yet.
Dubuque Regional Airport announced Saturday that it had not received approval from the Transportation Security Administration of its airport security plan in time for Avelo Airlines to start flights between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Airport Director Todd Dalsing told the Telegraph Herald that the plan had not been submitted for consideration to the TSA yet.
Avelo has canceled its first Dubuque-to-Orlando flight on Wednesday. It will provide people who booked tickets with refunds, along with funds to put toward buying tickets on another airline and with credits for future Avelo flights.
“Avelo is actively exploring alternative airports where it can temporarily operate its twice-weekly Dubuque flights beginning next Saturday (Jan. 14) until Dubuque secures its TSA certification,” states a press release from the Dubuque airport.
It states that Avelo will contact customers affected by this airport switch.
Dalsing said that although airport staff members have worked to update the security plan since early November — when officials announced that Avelo would fly out of Dubuque — they have not submitted it yet for TSA approval. He added that the airport is continuing to work on the plan, but he said he could not provide a timeline for when it might be submitted or approved or when flights from Avelo might begin at the airport.
“Unfortunately, it took longer than anticipated,” Dalsing said. “It’s a process that we need to work through, and we’re working diligently to reach a resolution.”
Dubuque Regional Airport currently operates under a supporting security program under the TSA, which is required for airports that offer flights that can hold 60 or fewer passengers. With the arrival of Avelo, which will operate Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers, Dalsing said the airport now is required to submit and receive approval of a complete security plan.
While the approval of the plan will not require any additional security equipment or staff, Dalsing said the complete plan does require the drafting of additional security procedures and protocol.
“This is a more comprehensive program, and we have to work through the process of getting it approved,” Dalsing said.
Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy expressed his frustration over the developments.
“This is frustrating news for Avelo customers, and our team is working closely with Dubuque officials to get this situation resolved as soon as possible,” he said in the release. “It is unfortunate our initial customers will experience this inconvenience — which is why helping them get to Orlando and making this right for them is our top priority. We are optimistic the airport will secure their necessary TSA certification soon so we can move forward with providing our customers with the convenient and smooth travel experience from Dubuque they expect.”
Local officials celebrated the November announcement that Avelo would come to Dubuque. It will provide the airport with a commercial carrier after American Airlines announced in June that it would end service to Dubuque and three other cities due to a pilot shortage. American Airlines’ twice-daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport ended Sept. 7.
In October, the Dubuque City Council and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors agreed to each contribute up to $500,000 to provide a minimum revenue guarantee to an ultra-low-cost airline.
Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff declined to share specific figures on booking so far for the Dubuque-Orlando flights, but she wrote in an email that “we are very excited about bookings and the numbers look great.”
“We had a very full flight going out Wednesday so we are working to assist all our customers and reaccomodate,” she wrote. “We see great promise in our service in Dubuque and are working with all involved as we can to get these flights up and going.”
