MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The contaminants lingering at the former Clinton Engines site in Maquoketa have spread beyond its borders, possibly impacting nearby residential neighborhoods.
City of Maquoketa officials aim to test homes near the city-owned site, currently home to a museum, for potential vapor contamination from a carcinogenic chemical. The chemical already has prompted museum officials to urge pregnant women to stay away as a precautionary measure.
This month, the city will deliver letters to nearby homes informing them of an investigation that revealed trichloroethene, commonly known as TCE, in the groundwater. The letter will ask residents if they will voluntarily enroll their homes in a program to monitor for TCE vapor contamination.
Testing indicates that both the interior of Clinton Engines Museum, 607 E. Maple St., along with groundwater sources in the surrounding area are contaminated with TCE.
TCE is considered carcinogenic by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
ORIGINS
The contamination stems from the operations of Clinton Machine Co., which constructed small engines in Maquoketa from 1950 into the 1990s.
During that period, TCE was used in the manufacturing process as a degreasing agent. At the time, TCE was not regulated and it was allowed to contaminate the site, according to Bonnie Mitchell, curator of Clinton Engines Museum.
In 2000, the city took over the site and tore down much of the facility, with the exception of the office building. In 2008, it was taken over by the Jackson County Historical Society to act as a museum.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources records indicate that the agency began investigating the site in 1999 for potential contamination.
In 2008, the site was enrolled in a state program that allows property owners to work with the DNR to voluntarily assess and implement remedial actions at a contaminated site.
In 2013, Impact7G, an environmental company working on behalf of the city, took groundwater samples in the area around the Clinton Engines site. They discovered TCE in samples collected in the neighborhood west of the museum.
In July 2019, Impact7G again reported to the DNR that groundwater samples collected that month contained concentrations of TCE and chlorinated solvents at levels that exceeded the agency’s nonprotected groundwater source action levels.
Contaminants had been detected up to two-thirds of a mile northeast, one-tenth of a mile northwest and 100 yards west of the Clinton Engines site.
Impacted residences included parcels located on Clark, South Matteson and East Platt streets. Thirty-three residential parcels were listed as potentially impacted by the groundwater contamination.
Shelly Nellesen, the Iowa DNR project manager for the Clinton Engines site, said the TCE in groundwater also creates the potential for indoor air contamination. She explained that as the contaminated water evaporates, TCE can be carried as a hazardous vapor into structures through foundation cracks.
“We are trying to determine if it is a problem,” she said. “We want to know if it’s a more widespread issue.”
City Administrator Gerald Smith said the letter being issued is the first official correspondence with residences surrounding the site regarding TCE contamination. He said the investigation has been discussed previously in public City Council meetings.
But Bill Davison, who lives on South Matteson Street near the museum, said he has never been made aware of the groundwater contamination.
“I’ve never heard about it,” he said. “It’s news to me.”
Mike Fisher, with Impact7G, said residents likely were not informed when the groundwater study was conducted in 2013 because vapor contamination was not a major concern at the time and no homes in the neighborhoods were known to have private wells.
In the ensuing years, increased knowledge about the potential threat of vapor contamination has made studying it a higher priority, he said.
“Vapor contamination has really evolved and become much more of the target,” Fisher said.
THE MUSEUM
In August 2018, Impact7G evaluated the museum and found levels of TCE vapors that “pose a risk to human health,” according to the group’s report.
In April 2019, another test found TCE vapor concentrations of 9 micrograms per cubic meter in the basement media room and 2 micrograms per cubic meter on the first floor.
The EPA’s generic regional carcinogenic screening level for TCE, which is used to determine if a contaminated area poses a potential threat to human health, is 3 micrograms per cubic meter in a commercial structure.
Bonnie Mitchell said historical society officials attempted to remediate the contamination in the fall of 2019 by sealing the foundation cracks in the basement.
“We spent a lot of time and money to seal up the basement,” Mitchell said. “We knew that the levels had to be reduced.”
But months later, a study in December found that TCE concentrations in the basement had increased to 12 micrograms per cubic meter, while the first floor had risen to 6.4 micrograms.
Mitchell said the historical society now plans to spend about $13,800 to install new air exchangers to reduce the TCE vapor levels, though no timeline has been established for when that equipment will be in place.
Nellesen said the levels of TCE vapors in the museum remain a “concern” for Iowa DNR.
“It’s a concern for the health of the people that are inside the museum,” she said. “We need to do some action to lower those levels.”
Nellesen expressed those concerns as far back as May 8. In an email to Mike Fisher, Nellesen stated that the levels of TCE in the museum could have a negative health effect on fetal heart development through short-term exposure.
She provided two immediate options for the museum — post signs informing pregnant women that they should not enter the building or close the museum until the “indoor air concentration concerns are addressed.”
Nellesen said warning signs were posted on May 21. Museum staff also were directed to make sure pregnant women were alerted to the sign if they entered the building.
Mitchell said officials have no plans to close the building.
When asked about the potential health impacts for people exposed to the TCE vapors at the museum, Fisher said the threat posed by the current levels is low.
“It’s above the EPA level, but we are still talking about a very low amount,” Fisher said. “There is a risk, but we’re talking about a one-in-a-million chance. It’s similar to getting struck by lightning.”
Fisher pointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s permissible exposure limit for TCE, which states a worker can be exposed to TCE levels of 10,000 micrograms per cubic meter over a 40-hour work week cycle without incurring the risk of adverse health effects.
However, the EPA’s OSWER Technical Guide for Assessing and Mitigating the Vapor Intrusion Pathway from Subsurface Vapor Sources to Indoor Air does not recommend OSHA’s standard exposure limits be followed because they are “not intended to protect sensitive workers, may not incorporate the most recent toxicological data and may differ from EPA derivations of toxicity values with respect to weight of evidence.”
Fisher stressed that if sections of the museum were considered unsafe to occupy, they would be closed.
“We’re talking about micrograms per cubic meter,” Fisher said. “It’s very small. The EPA has determined that there is a risk, but that risk is very, very small.”
CONTINUED TESTING
Fisher said testing at the Clinton Engines site will continue in an effort to determine the full scope of TCE contamination in the area.
Soil-gas sampling was scheduled to be conducted this week to further determine the potential vapor contamination to surrounding structures.
Fisher said getting test results from individual homes that get enrolled in the voluntary program could take as long as three months.
Nellesen said the city and DNR will continue their efforts to assess the contamination in the area.
“You try to address the risk of what is out there,” Nellesen said. “You are trying to keep people safe.”