A man was struck by a train Sunday morning in Dubuque.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of “fairly significant” bone fractures, according to Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department.
McClimon said he did not know the man’s name or hometown as of Sunday afternoon.
Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher said first responders were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. Sunday to a spot along the railroad tracks about 1½ miles north of Mississippi River Lock and Dam No. 11.
Firefighters used a utility vehicle to travel to the scene and retrieve the man, who was conscious, according to Ludescher.
Ludescher would not provide details about the man, citing federal privacy laws.
“The railroad is private property, so I am not sure what he was doing on the tracks,” Ludescher said.