“Cat’s in the Cradle” singer Harry Chapin performed 40 years ago in Dubuque, just two years before the unexpected death of the entertainer.
Along with pop music singles, Chapin was known for his philanthropic work. He died in a car crash in 1981 while en route to a free concert he was set to perform.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on his Dubuque concert in its Sept. 30, 1979, edition.
A CHORUS OF CAUSES FOR HARRY CHAPIN
Pleasant melodies, memorable stories and stage comedy don’t make the quickest recipe for musical stardom any more, but those are Harry Chapin’s main ingredients.
And the menu seemed to suit just fine the almost 2,500 fans at his concert at the Dubuque Five Flags Center on Friday night.
In fact, Chapin had those in the audience eating out of his hand as they participated enthusiastically in the nearly three-hour show. The fans often sang along with songs they knew and made a gallant — if somewhat feeble — attempt to add four-part harmony to one song upon Chapin’s request.
Chapin played about half the songs found on his 10th album, “Legends of Lost and Found,” which was released recently. These were well-received, particularly the tune, “Copper,” but his older hits, such as “Cat’s in the Cradle” and “30,000 Pounds of Bananas,” were the biggest crowd pleasers.
A Grammy awards nominee in 1972 and 1975, Chapin said in an interview between sets that the audience is an integral part of his shows.
“I think I have a more natural feeling when I’m out there in front of the audience, rather than in the (recording) studio,” he said.
Humor, touching upon topics such as education, women’s rights, drugs and politics, was the keynote of the concert.
The interplay between the five band members, including Chapin’s younger brother, Steve, provided much of the laughs. At one point, Chapin said he wanted to make a long story short during a lengthy song introduction. Bassist “Big John” Wallace jumped in and said, “It’s too late to make a long story short, Harry.”
During another song introduction, Chapin mentioned the word, “reality.” Wallace, whose rich baritone and sweet falsetto added much to the show, interrupted again with the quip, “Reality is for those who can’t face drugs.”
The line drew the biggest applause of the night.
The tight and proficient band also received tremendous applause when, at various points during the concert and to Chapin’s chagrin, it broke into choruses of the “Johnny Carson Show” theme song, the “Bonanza” theme song and a few bars of a disco hit.
Chapin said that many of his concerts are staged for charity, and that the band has raised about $700,000 each of the past three years for various causes.
One such cause is the World Hunger League, of which Chapin is a founding trustee and has donated about $150,000 to in each of the past three years.