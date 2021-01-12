One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash last week in Dubuque County.
Raymond C. Rueckert, 70 of Asbury, Iowa, was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a report released Monday by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of Old Highway and Seippel roads. Authorities said Cody G. Yarolem, 35, of Dubuque, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer of scrap metal west on Old Highway when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
Yarolem’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven north on Seippel by Alvin R. Barker, 61, of Urbana, Iowa. Barker’s truck then struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rueckert. The Rueckert vehicle then slid into a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher C. Splinter, 46, of Dubuque.
Yarolem was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.