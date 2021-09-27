Sorry, an error occurred.
An upcoming fundraiser will support Fountain of Youth and the organization's goals of ending generational poverty in Dubuque.
The Transforming the Future event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque.
It will feature silent and live auctions, hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and attendees will hear from Fountain of Youth participants and leaders.
The event also will be streamed at www.thefountainofyouthprogram.org for those unable to attend in-person.
