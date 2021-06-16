The eighth annual Shenanigan’s Veterans Freedom Center benefit and ride will be held Saturday, June 19.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the ride beginning at 11. The ride begins and ends at Shenanigans Pub, 3203 Jackson St.
The cost is $10.
Stops include Ludy’s Someplace Else bar, 239 Main St., North Buena Vista; Dirty Ernie’s 201 First St. NW, Farley; and Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52, Dubuque.
The event includes food, live music, a raffle and silent and live auctions. The event benefits Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.