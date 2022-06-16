PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville City Council members this week decided to put nearly $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the city’s inclusive playground after project bids exceeded previous estimates.
Council members made the unanimous decision at their regular meeting, during which two contracts were awarded for the much-anticipated project in Smith Park.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” City Manager Adam Ruechel told the council. “We went back as staff to look at, ‘What do we need to bring this project home?’ … Our recommendation is to use the ARPA funding.”
The first contract was awarded to M. Jolma, of Ashland, for about $2.3 million for playground equipment and other park-related projects. A second, $232,817 contract was awarded to J2 Construction, of Platteville, for an accessible bathroom remodel and additional play equipment.
Most of the first contract will be covered by a Community Development Block Grant, and much of the second comes from a previous city pledge. However, the projects both went over previously projected amounts by a combined total of about $324,000.
Of this overage, the Platteville Inclusive Playground committee has pledged to cover close to $225,000 in donations. The rest was the city’s responsibility. In line with staff recommendations, council members decided to use ARPA money to cover the remaining $99,896.
The money likely will be taken from funds originally planned for broadband projects and housing incentives, two areas in which Ruechel said the city is progressing without the use of ARPA money. City staff also recommended that avenue so as to not use the majority of city park funds on a single project.
Council Member Kathy Kopp expressed some initial hesitancy at the recommendation to reallocate the ARPA funds from previously established city priorities.
“I’m concerned that we’re looking at taking from those two ARPA projects and putting it in a project that wasn’t even on our radar when we talked about (our ARPA goals),” she said.
She then asked Ruechel what would happen if a major broadband or housing developer showed up in a couple years and the city no longer had the ARPA money for the project.
Ruechel said the reallocation would not completely deplete amounts set aside for broadband or housing incentives but instead draw in part from each. He also said it is possible other ARPA projects could come in under budget and that money could be redirected.
Satisfied, council members voted unanimously to award both contracts. Officials hope to have work start in July and the project be completed in November.
“Thank you,” PIP co-leader Christina Burr told the council after the vote. “We’re grateful to partner with you and look forward to bringing this playground to life.”
